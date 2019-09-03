NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Reaches $46.50 52-Week High; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered By $3.86 Million Its Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holding

The stock of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $49.29 target or 6.00% above today’s $46.50 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.10B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $49.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $66.12 million more. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 124,815 shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 55.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.60-$1.70; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020; 20/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)’s stock declined 6.87%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 284,600 shares with $23.86 million value, down from 331,090 last quarter. Calavo Growers Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 207,930 shares traded or 42.73% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Analysts await NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NXRT’s profit will be $11.85 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.66% negative EPS growth.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited owns 2,102 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 60,058 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 122,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 6,056 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Lc holds 10,197 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 20,569 shares. 2,781 are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.03% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 36,985 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

