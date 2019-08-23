NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Reaches $46.40 52-Week High; LMP Capital & Income Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

The stock of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.26 target or 4.00% above today’s $46.40 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.11 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $48.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.36M more. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 20,927 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 55.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strat Opps Fund Completes Non-Transferable Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 14/03/2018 NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund Announces Name Change to NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXRT); 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7,333 shares traded. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $245.47 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.