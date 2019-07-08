NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Reaches $43.38 52-Week High; BTCS (BTCS) Sellers Decreased By 36.11% Their Shorts

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had a decrease of 36.11% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 72,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.11% from 112,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.312. About 79,792 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $46.42 target or 7.00% above today’s $43.38 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.03 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $46.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $71.82 million more. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26,491 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 48.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c

More notable recent NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NXRT’s profit will be $10.88 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

Among 2 analysts covering NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NexPoint Residential had 7 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by FBR Capital.