NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) Comparing side by side

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 40 6.89 N/A -0.73 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 8.03 N/A 0.64 39.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.95% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.22% 3.41% 0.64% 8.07% 3.28% 13.27%

For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.