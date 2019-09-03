NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) Comparing side by side

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
|40
|6.89
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|24
|8.03
|N/A
|0.64
|39.03
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.1%
|-1.4%
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.95% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
|3.7%
|4.99%
|13.16%
|16.55%
|55.59%
|23.14%
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.22%
|3.41%
|0.64%
|8.07%
|3.28%
|13.27%
For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.
