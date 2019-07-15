NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shorts Up By 4.79%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) had an increase of 4.79% in short interest. ERJ’s SI was 4.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.79% from 3.82M shares previously. With 716,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s short sellers to cover ERJ’s short positions. The SI to Embraer S.A.’s float is 2.31%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 179,393 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 29/03/2018 – Embraer, Bombardier Sharpen Duel as Airlines Eye Upgraded Jets; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 12/04/2018 – WIDEROE CEO SAYS NOT WORRIED ABOUT POTENTIAL IAG ICAG.L BID FOR NORWEGIAN NWC.OL , DOES NOT COMPETE DIRECTLY; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 11/04/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Embraer, Hanwha Q Cells Trade Actively; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. NXRT’s profit would be $10.88 million giving it 23.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -13.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 22,752 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 48.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 27/03/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 14/03/2018 NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund Announces Name Change to NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/Shr

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Among 3 analysts covering Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Embraer had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 17. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Among 2 analysts covering NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NexPoint Residential had 7 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. It currently has negative earnings.