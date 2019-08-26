NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NexGen Energy Ltd. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares and 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Trilogy Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.