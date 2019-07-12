NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 0.66 9.91

Table 1 demonstrates NexGen Energy Ltd. and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NexGen Energy Ltd. and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NexGen Energy Ltd. and Ramaco Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.89% and 76.8% respectively. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 14.66%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.2% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -21.91% weaker performance while Ramaco Resources Inc. has 32.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.