NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NexGen Energy Ltd. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NexGen Energy Ltd. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NexGen Energy Ltd. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.89% and 18.01%. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 14.66%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors NexGen Energy Ltd. beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.