NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see NexGen Energy Ltd. and Denison Mines Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NexGen Energy Ltd. and Denison Mines Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13.7% -9.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NexGen Energy Ltd. and Denison Mines Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.89% and 7.3% respectively. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 14.66%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Denison Mines Corp. 0.27% -9.42% -3.36% -16.24% 6.9% 8.31%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -21.91% weaker performance while Denison Mines Corp. has 8.31% stronger performance.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.