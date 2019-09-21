NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Since NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 BHP Group 47 2.53 N/A 3.50 13.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NexGen Energy Ltd. and BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NexGen Energy Ltd. and BHP Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.89% and 4.6%. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 14.66%. Comparatively, BHP Group has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance while BHP Group has 19.58% stronger performance.

Summary

BHP Group beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.