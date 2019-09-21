NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Since NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|BHP Group
|47
|2.53
|N/A
|3.50
|13.64
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NexGen Energy Ltd. and BHP Group.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BHP Group
|0.00%
|4.6%
|2.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
NexGen Energy Ltd. and BHP Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.89% and 4.6%. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 14.66%. Comparatively, BHP Group has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|-2.68%
|-7.64%
|-6.45%
|-17.14%
|-25.26%
|-18.54%
|BHP Group
|-2.41%
|-7.08%
|3.2%
|7.43%
|10.27%
|19.58%
For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance while BHP Group has 19.58% stronger performance.
Summary
BHP Group beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
