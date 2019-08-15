NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 81.77 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NexGen Energy Ltd. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NexGen Energy Ltd. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NexGen Energy Ltd. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.89% and 2.3% respectively. 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 28.25% are Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NexGen Energy Ltd. beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.