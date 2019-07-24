NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Contrasting side by side

Both NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.30 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see NexGen Energy Ltd. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NexGen Energy Ltd. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NexGen Energy Ltd. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is $15, which is potential -14.43% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.5% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 14.66%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.65% -5.52% -2.93% 12.41% 0% -3.95%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.