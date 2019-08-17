NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Comparing side by side

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights NexGen Energy Ltd. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares and 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares. 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Centrus Energy Corp. beats NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.