Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NXEOU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEOU) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nexeo Solutions Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeo Solutions Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.15 3.00 2.52

The potential upside of the peers is 32.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

Dividends

Nexeo Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat Nexeo Solutions Inc.