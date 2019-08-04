Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NXEOU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEOU) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nexeo Solutions Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|1.56%
|17.98%
|5.38%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|113.49M
|7.28B
|93.22
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.15
|3.00
|2.52
The potential upside of the peers is 32.18%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nexeo Solutions Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nexeo Solutions Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|6.70%
|7.60%
|6.19%
|18.06%
|30.16%
|24.63%
Dividends
Nexeo Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nexeo Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat Nexeo Solutions Inc.
