Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Since Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.53 N/A 0.04 191.63 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nexa Resources S.A. and Trilogy Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nexa Resources S.A. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nexa Resources S.A. and Trilogy Metals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Trilogy Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nexa Resources S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.11% and an $13.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nexa Resources S.A. and Trilogy Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 57.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares. Competitively, 15.6% are Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. had bearish trend while Trilogy Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Trilogy Metals Inc.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.