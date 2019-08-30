Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Reaches $9.38 After 4.00% Up Move; Ajo LP Cut Progress Software (PRGS) Holding By $5.69 Million

The stock of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 105,038 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 38.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXA News: 28/05/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Informs About the Truck Drivers’ Strike; 25/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Announces That the Preliminary License for Its Aripuanā Greenfield Project Was Granted; 30/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended 2017 and Publication of Mineral Reserves and Minera; 10/03/2018 – Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru end strike -Nexa; 05/03/2018 Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru start strike -union; 28/05/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES TAKING STEPS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF BRAZIL STRIKE; 28/05/2018 – NEXA SAYS OUTPUT AT VAZANTE & MORRO AGUDO NOT AFFECTED YET; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Nexa Resources SA; 06/03/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA NEXA.N NEX.TO HOPES “TO HAVE SOLUTION” ON STRIKE AT PERU ZINC SMELTER IN “NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS” – CHIEF EXECUTIVE TITO MARTINS; 06/03/2018 – TRUMP TARIFFS COULD HELP NEXA SELL MORE ZINC IN LATAM: NEXA CEOThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.25B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $9.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEXA worth $50.04 million more.

Ajo Lp decreased Progress Software Corp (PRGS) stake by 80.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 129,342 shares as Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Ajo Lp holds 30,910 shares with $1.37M value, down from 160,252 last quarter. Progress Software Corp now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 107,919 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M

More notable recent Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexa resources to acquire Karmin Exploration for $69.3M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Nexa Resources S.A. Announces 2Q19 Results – Financial Post” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares (NYSE:NEXA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares has $14.7500 highest and $1200 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 41.26% above currents $9.38 stock price. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight”.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 738,479 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,679 shares. Two Sigma Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 6,637 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability reported 217,362 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 14,850 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 106,700 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 60,401 shares. Amer Century Companies accumulated 222,820 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 9,938 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 660,240 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested in 0.2% or 219,341 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 139,065 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested in 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38M for 15.99 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp increased Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 619,081 shares to 718,613 valued at $48.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 23,040 shares and now owns 169,253 shares. Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) was raised too.