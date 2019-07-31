Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Reaches $8.24 Low on Jul, 31; Verint Systems (VRNT)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

The stock of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) reached all time low today, Jul, 31 and still has $7.75 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.24 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.10 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.75 PT is reached, the company will be worth $65.94M less. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 87,419 shares traded. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 44.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXA News: 28/05/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA – COMPANY HAS TAKEN ALL NECESSARY AND ADEQUATE MEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF TRUCK DRIVERS’ STRIKE CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN BRAZIL; 28/05/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES TAKING STEPS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF BRAZIL STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA NEXA.N NEX.TO HOPES “TO HAVE SOLUTION” ON STRIKE AT PERU ZINC SMELTER IN “NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS” – CHIEF EXECUTIVE TITO MARTINS; 28/05/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Informs About the Truck Drivers’ Strike; 06/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ZINC TREATMENT CHARGES LIKELY $140-$150 IN ’18: NEXA; 30/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended 2017 and Publication of Mineral Reserves and Minera; 06/03/2018 – OVERALL, TRUMP TARIFFS `DISASTER’ FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH: NEXA CEO; 12/03/2018 – Nexa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nexa sees strong zinc prices, demand outpacing supply

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 124 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 94 decreased and sold holdings in Verint Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 96.79 million shares, up from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Verint Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 82 New Position: 42.

Among 2 analysts covering Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares (NYSE:NEXA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 191.63 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

More notable recent Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Nexa Resources’s (NYSE:NEXA) 26% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nexa’s Zinc Business Has Room To Grow, But RBC Says Sentiment Remains Negative – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Nexa Resources S.A.â€™s (NYSE:NEXA) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Nexa Resources Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 55.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 407,720 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT

Rgm Capital Llc holds 9.63% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. for 2.37 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 208,900 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 4.34% invested in the company for 863,028 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 4.21% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 519,941 shares.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VRNT or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Verint and Key Customers Win Contact Center Excellence Awards – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.