Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Reaches $7.77 After 6.00% Up Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)

The stock of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 88,139 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 38.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXA News: 06/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ZINC TREATMENT CHARGES LIKELY $140-$150 IN ’18: NEXA; 28/05/2018 – NEXA SAYS OUTPUT AT VAZANTE & MORRO AGUDO NOT AFFECTED YET; 06/03/2018 – NEXA COULD SEE SHORT-TERM BENEFIT IF TRUMP INTRODUCES 25 PERCENT TARIFF ON STEEL, IF NEXA INCREASES SALES OF ITS ZINC IN LATIN AMERICA -CEO; 28/05/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. lnforms About the Truck Drivers’ Strike; 06/03/2018 – TRUMP TARIFFS COULD HELP NEXA SELL MORE ZINC IN LATAM: NEXA CEO; 11/05/2018 – Votorantim swings to profit on higher metal prices; 06/03/2018 – NEXA MAY BENEFIT IF US MAKES MORE STEEL USING MEXICO ZINC: CEO; 28/05/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES TAKING STEPS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF BRAZIL STRIKE; 30/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. 1Q18 Results; 05/03/2018 Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru start strike -unionThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.04 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $8.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEXA worth $62.16 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares (NYSE:NEXA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 15.51 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 71,231 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA OK’D FOR FILING BY FDA; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $773.82 million. The firm offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has a 19.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer.

