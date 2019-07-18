Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Comparing side by side

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 11 0.51 N/A 0.04 221.40 Westwater Resources Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -41.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nexa Resources S.A. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nexa Resources S.A. and Westwater Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nexa Resources S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Westwater Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Nexa Resources S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Westwater Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nexa Resources S.A. and Westwater Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nexa Resources S.A. has a 42.70% upside potential and an average price target of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nexa Resources S.A. and Westwater Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 1.9%. About 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -2.26% -23.9% 3.82% -26.32% -44% -20% Westwater Resources Inc. -17.61% -51.3% -39.73% -59.11% -80.04% -35.86%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. has stronger performance than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.