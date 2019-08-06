Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Comparison side by side

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.40 N/A 0.04 191.63 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 60.58 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nexa Resources S.A. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nexa Resources S.A. and Lithium Americas Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Lithium Americas Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Nexa Resources S.A.’s consensus price target is $13.25, while its potential upside is 87.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. had bearish trend while Lithium Americas Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.