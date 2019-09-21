Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Comparison side by side

Both Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.55 N/A 0.04 191.63 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.71 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nexa Resources S.A. and Great Panther Mining Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nexa Resources S.A. and Great Panther Mining Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nexa Resources S.A. and Great Panther Mining Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 3 1 2.25 Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Nexa Resources S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.20% and an $12.44 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nexa Resources S.A. and Great Panther Mining Limited are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. has -30.76% weaker performance while Great Panther Mining Limited has 15.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Great Panther Mining Limited.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.