Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Comparing side by side

Both Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.47 N/A 0.04 191.63 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nexa Resources S.A. and Entree Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nexa Resources S.A. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Entree Resources Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 33.8 while its Quick Ratio is 33.8. Entree Resources Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nexa Resources S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nexa Resources S.A. and Entree Resources Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Nexa Resources S.A. has a 59.06% upside potential and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nexa Resources S.A. and Entree Resources Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 25.6%. About 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Entree Resources Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. was less bearish than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Entree Resources Ltd.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.