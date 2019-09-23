Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.54 N/A 0.04 191.63 Auryn Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.34

In table 1 we can see Nexa Resources S.A. and Auryn Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Auryn Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nexa Resources S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Auryn Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nexa Resources S.A. and Auryn Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 3 1 2.25 Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Nexa Resources S.A. is $12.44, with potential upside of 29.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, 25.9% are Auryn Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. has -30.76% weaker performance while Auryn Resources Inc. has 65.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Nexa Resources S.A. beats Auryn Resources Inc.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.