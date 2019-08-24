Newtyn Management Upped Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $52.24 Million; Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Position in Danaher (DHR) by $980,760 as Market Value Rose

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sei invested in 0.01% or 149,494 shares. Jet Capital Invsts Lp stated it has 6.36% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Hound Prtnrs Limited Company holds 3.71% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.85 million shares. Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackenzie Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100,893 shares. 544 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Company Ny. Assetmark reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 29,170 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 26,305 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 14,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 101,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability reported 10,293 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,400 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 71,951 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets stated it has 151,369 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Limited Company holds 0.25% or 30,860 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 6,394 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Evanson Asset holds 0.06% or 2,183 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Llc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Aperio Group Llc reported 612,046 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.28% or 1.11 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 4.71 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,286 shares. M Holdings Securities reported 7,398 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Management Incorporated stated it has 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 193,093 shares. Covington reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

