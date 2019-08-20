Newtyn Management Trimmed Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake as Valuation Rose; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Its Dr Horton (DHI) Position as Valuation Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 526,050 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 2.42 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Etfs/Usa (DGS) by 32,860 shares to 145,854 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Funds Etfs/Usa (MINT) by 144,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Exact Sciences (EXAS) PT Raised to Street High $135 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EXAS, CMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.