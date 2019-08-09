Newtyn Management Stake in Skyline Champion (SKY) Upped by $8.80 Million; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Its Position by $2.53 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 60,671 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 42,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 352,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10M, up from 309,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 820,364 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. Another trade for 1.50 million shares valued at $30.32M was made by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, March 5. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP had sold 4.31 million shares worth $87.18 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 16,722 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 251,625 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 15,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 93,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 876,797 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.32M shares. Mak Capital One Ltd Liability Corp reported 43.03% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,332 shares. Comerica National Bank has 44,303 shares. Invesco Limited holds 152,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp holds 18,800 shares. Citigroup invested in 13,424 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 51,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert has invested 1.49% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03M shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

