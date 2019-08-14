Newtyn Management Stake in Petmed Express (PETS) Decreased by $2.73 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 28,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 17,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 46,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 377,764 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 556,933 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS)

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,520 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Personal Cap Advisors Corp invested in 0.04% or 175,772 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 590 shares. Polaris Capital Management reported 118,500 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Management has invested 0.03% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 53,100 shares. Blair William & Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,145 shares. Invesco invested in 95,791 shares. Newtyn Ltd Liability holds 25,999 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 48,921 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,770 shares. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bailard invested in 3,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps Advsr has 16,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,494 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 10,353 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nuveen Asset Limited has 0.74% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.17M shares. Int Inc Ca stated it has 2,218 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.03% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.08% or 2.23M shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma has 0.06% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ftb Incorporated accumulated 346 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 3,005 shares. Wills Fincl accumulated 2,712 shares.