Newtyn Management Stake in Petmed Express (PETS) Decreased as Valuation Declined; Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $338,528 as Stock Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 180,825 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 215.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 1,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $152.69. About 120,994 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet Worldwide’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud powers Sri Lanka’s first QR code-based payment app – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru invested in 10,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rice Hall James Lc has 1.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 19,866 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,710 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Alphaone Limited Liability holds 506 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 0% or 29 shares. Cim Lc has 0.28% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 140 shares. Clark Capital Group Inc stated it has 43,559 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cap Intll Sarl invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Van Berkom And Associates Inc accumulated 793,133 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Montag A & Associate owns 21,749 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Day Media Welcomes Back the CEO of American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) to Discuss Revenue Growth, New CBD Pet Water, and the Company’s Expanding International Distribution – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where PetMed Express, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETS) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Announces Launch of its New Pet CBD Water on SingleSeed.com – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.