Newtyn Management Raised Holding in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) by $7.42 Million; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position Lifted by Bp Wealth Management Llc

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 5,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 172,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, up from 167,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 33,434 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 508 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS)

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21,942 shares to 120,313 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,562 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs owns 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 7,375 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 287,464 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 35,008 shares stake. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.16% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 329 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 400 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,867 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 10,287 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Avalon Ltd Llc owns 2,220 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 64,098 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 31,481 shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Eqis reported 2,584 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 53,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 13,600 shares. 5,841 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 2,756 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,622 shares. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 10,143 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 4,760 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Tompkins Corp accumulated 13 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,351 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.