Newtyn Management Position in Recro Pharma (REPH) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Upped by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 85,162 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Co invested in 14,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Limited Company holds 0.02% or 51,261 shares. 102,656 are owned by Invesco Ltd. 23,094 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd reported 1.11M shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 1,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,500 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 243,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 65,917 shares. Spark Inv Management Llc reported 38,925 shares stake. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 47,682 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser reported 0% stake. 28,164 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

