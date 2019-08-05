Newtyn Management Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Raised by $5.87 Million as Share Price Declined; Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $388,601

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 62,261 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 36,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 312,082 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25,365 shares to 142,988 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,319 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.