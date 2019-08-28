Newtyn Management Maintains Holding in Echostar (SATS); Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Value Declined While Vanguard Group Decreased Its Position by $4.92 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 1323.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 278,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 21,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 68,308 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 65,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 21.19M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61B, down from 21.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 237,701 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,436 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd. Jensen Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Prudential Public stated it has 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 14,565 were reported by Coldstream Capital Management. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited accumulated 3,315 shares. Moreover, Nordea has 0.16% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 987,674 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 3,700 shares. Asset Management Incorporated owns 13,431 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin accumulated 163,507 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 28,134 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 167,745 are owned by Voya Invest Management. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.03% or 4,175 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 883,935 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 6,918 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.27 million shares to 37.40 million shares, valued at $632.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 70,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Geode Mgmt accumulated 538,954 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Nokomis Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.53% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Raymond James And holds 0% or 54,989 shares. Regions Finance Corporation invested in 0% or 2,319 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 147,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Assoc reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,055 shares. D E Shaw & has 343,917 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.26% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Co has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 8,742 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 310 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 115,158 shares.

