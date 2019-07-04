Newtyn Management Lowered Its Position in Petmed Express (PETS) by $2.73 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Boosted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $2.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 316,376 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 2.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

