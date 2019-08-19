Newtyn Management Lowered Its Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $27.42 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $305,440 as Stock Price Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 22/05/2018 – IMPORTANT NOT TO LOSE TRACK ON COMPETITION THAT FACEBOOK ENABLES SMALL BUSINESSES TO REACH CUSTOMERS-ZUCKERBERG; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 15/05/2018 – Members of the U.K. Parliament said they would summon Mark Zuckerberg to testify on the Cambridge Analytica data leak – but Facebook officials responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Com holds 0.01% or 1,582 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Plc owns 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 291,655 shares. Strategic Financial accumulated 24,758 shares. Academy Mngmt Tx has invested 3.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or invested in 1.1% or 15,401 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel invested in 16,425 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 602,597 shares. Btc Cap holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,687 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 889,801 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.38% or 2,984 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 9,250 shares. Invesco reported 25.68M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Neumann Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1,410 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 340,328 shares. Decatur Mgmt Inc owns 83,761 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). National Registered Inv Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 13,975 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 0.02% or 7,080 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 628 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mirae Asset Communication Limited reported 23,066 shares. Axa holds 59,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atika Ltd holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 158,000 shares. 683,182 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Mercantile Co invested in 0.41% or 20,087 shares. Bailard owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,200 shares. Legal General Plc holds 0% or 94,477 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 8,375 shares. Tobam invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).