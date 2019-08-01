Newtyn Management Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $27.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined While Koshinski Asset Management Has Upped Position

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 1.42M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 6.96 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc holds 23,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 27,287 shares. 6,310 were accumulated by King Luther Management. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 104,017 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 223,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 8,724 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 180,885 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 791,445 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.7% or 315,337 shares in its portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Green Valley Ltd Liability has 1.04 million shares. Dupont Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 4,303 shares. Artisan Lp owns 1.81M shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 22,179 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 247,334 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 58,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc (Put).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,487 shares to 19,951 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,015 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).