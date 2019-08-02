Newtyn Management Lifted Its Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) as Share Value Declined; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Stake

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 51,518 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 6,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 61,777 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 67,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 540,242 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

