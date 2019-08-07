Newtyn Management Increases Position in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); Centurylink (CTL) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 539,738 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.06. About 1,271 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares to 349,319 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.