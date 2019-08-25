Newtyn Management Increases Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI); Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Snap (SNA) by $10.51 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 67,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 803,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.51 million, down from 870,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 384,102 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 139,129 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.21 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spon Adr by 36,078 shares to 404,360 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 46,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset North America has 0.16% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 11,151 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 86,537 shares. Camarda Llc reported 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Albert D Mason stated it has 11,955 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested in 44,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 62,880 shares. Pitcairn holds 1,931 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,608 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 164 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Legacy Capital Prtn has invested 0.18% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.