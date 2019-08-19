Newtyn Management Increased Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding by $7.42 Million; Neville Rodie & Shaw Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Stock Rose

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 32,979 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 96,707 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 99,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 1.36 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,999 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,717 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 4,760 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 2,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Marcato Mgmt LP holds 1.07% or 70,500 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 18,622 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 171 shares. Mangrove Partners holds 300,791 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0.04% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 49,875 shares. Cna Financial holds 10,485 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 2,100 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 105,058 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 23 shares. Sei has 8,439 shares. Aperio Gp Lc has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) by 30,305 shares to 594,672 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

