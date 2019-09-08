Newtyn Management Increased Stake in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) by $7.42 Million; Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $6.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 516,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 462,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 978,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 143,526 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 52,799 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apollo Global (APO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend to $0.67 Per Share – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 90,412 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% or 589 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 6,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Newtyn Lc reported 151,800 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0% stake. 193,462 were accumulated by State Street. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 23 shares. 2,100 are held by Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mangrove Prtn accumulated 300,791 shares or 3.92% of the stock. 134,662 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 10,413 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 23,960 were accumulated by Bank Of America De.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares to 349,319 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,351 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.48M for 17.68 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.