Newtyn Management Holding in Recro Pharma (REPH) Has Cut by $2.47 Million; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stake by $5.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 221,935 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 149,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 60,308 shares traded or 9.74% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 143,905 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07 million shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $86.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16,621 shares to 127,939 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harborone Bancorp by 133,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,394 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.