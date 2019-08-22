Newtyn Management Has Upped Skyline Champion (SKY) Position by $8.80 Million; Market Value Rose; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Increased by $12.18 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 97.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 608,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 627,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 5.55 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 133,190 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,351 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on May 22, 2019

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC also sold $30.32 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool" on August 13, 2019

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 42,633 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $145.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,330 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

