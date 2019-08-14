Newtyn Management Has Upped Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $8.80 Million; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Value Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Raised Position

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 421,103 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 402,946 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares to 349,319 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 0.1% or 466,185 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 93,000 shares. Sei Invests Company invested in 51,277 shares. Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 989,940 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 17,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 43,628 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 243,600 shares. 512,425 are held by Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Highland Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.69% or 583,527 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 388,899 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP had sold 4.31 million shares worth $87.18 million. $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBS picks Rose as CEO – Sky News – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,934 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp reported 605,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 229,050 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 27,083 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Llc has 1.04% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 95,233 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability owns 17,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 3,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial has 7,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.13 million are held by Champlain Limited Liability. De Burlo reported 0.05% stake. Mufg Americas holds 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 530 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortive Sells Automation Businesses To Altra – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortive (FTV) To Merge Automation And Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.