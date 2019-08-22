Newtyn Management Has Upped Echostar (SATS) Holding By $10.04 Million; Surmodics (SRDX)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Newtyn Management Llc increased Echostar Corp (SATS) stake by 1323.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc acquired 278,921 shares as Echostar Corp (SATS)’s stock rose 13.80%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $10.94 million value, up from 21,079 last quarter. Echostar Corp now has $3.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 139,347 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy

Surmodics Inc (SRDX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 64 funds increased and started new positions, while 60 cut down and sold positions in Surmodics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 11.59 million shares, down from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Surmodics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 17.

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $600.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. It has a 266.77 P/E ratio. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. for 805,258 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc owns 29,860 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 123,934 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.13% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,816 shares.

