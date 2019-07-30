Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $27.42 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $591,872 as Stock Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 22 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 2,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $196.05. About 3.15 million shares traded or 174.69% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 14.60M shares traded or 758.56% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.21M for 42.99 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares to 154,209 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 6,082 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 30,378 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.16% or 110,524 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.06% or 662,677 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 69,229 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 3,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 69,100 shares. Axa holds 83,279 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 89,900 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Blair William & Il has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 18,156 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

