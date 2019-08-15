Newtyn Management Has Increased By $7.42 Million Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Stake; North American Nickel (NAN)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

North American Nickel Inc (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their holdings in North American Nickel Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding North American Nickel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Newtyn Management Llc increased Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) stake by 101.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc acquired 76,501 shares as Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS)’s stock declined 12.74%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 151,800 shares with $14.81M value, up from 75,299 last quarter. Virtus Invt Partners Inc now has $670.50M valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.96. About 102,908 shares traded or 41.07% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $439.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

More notable recent Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund declares $0.0480 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon HQ2 towers could boost affordable housing funding – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IVECO BUS to deliver 250 more buses, including natural gas power solutions, to the Ivory Coast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchanges – Business Wire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 40,806 shares traded. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment has $12100 highest and $95 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 19.50% above currents $95.96 stock price. Virtus Investment had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) rating on Monday, August 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target.

