Newtyn Management Has Decreased Recro Pharma (REPH) Holding by $2.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Stake

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 147,915 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 1.07 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Catalent Acquires Gene Therapy Leader Paragon Bioservices – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Announces Expansion of CDMO Service Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recro Pharma down 45% on second CRL for IV meloxicam – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Upcoming FDA Decision Creates Upside And Catalyst For Recro Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Management Lc reported 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 836,539 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 243,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 245,589 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 605,301 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 23,094 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 47,682 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 57,328 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Citadel accumulated 14,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability holds 0% or 555 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 43,499 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 63,148 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07M shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $86.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 9,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 544,327 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 137,315 shares stake. 14,301 are held by Veritable Lp. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 41,482 shares. St Germain D J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,875 shares. 248,423 were accumulated by Epoch Inv Incorporated. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 11,157 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 307,302 shares. Smithfield has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Welch And Forbes Limited invested in 29,996 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Limited has invested 5.81% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cls accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Central Bancorporation & Tru reported 0.14% stake. Tompkins Financial reported 314 shares.