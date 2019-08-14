Newtyn Management Has Decreased Its Petmed Express (PETS) Holding by $2.73 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 15,616 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS)

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $629.38. About 14,338 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, HAS – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre -8% after election shocker – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,146.49 down -60.75 points – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, AGT: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,432 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 392,396 shares. 756 are held by Bb&T Secs Lc. Saturna Cap Corp holds 0.15% or 10,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 67 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Prince Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 66,400 shares or 13.82% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale accumulated 3,346 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 12,249 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 94 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.19% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 6,161 shares. Odey Asset Limited invested in 12,800 shares. Valley Advisers holds 800 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 17,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 54,805 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 18,939 shares. Prudential reported 34,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,150 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,037 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 30,904 are held by Dupont Mgmt. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 3,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.08 million shares. Newtyn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) or 25,999 shares. Menlo Limited Co has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Ameritas Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 24,081 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 325,981 shares to 338,486 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).