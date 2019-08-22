Newtyn Management Has Cut Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Position by $2.47 Million as Market Value Rose; As Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stock Price Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 147,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 193,788 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47 million, down from 340,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $152.91. About 67,635 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc analyzed 494,191 shares as the company's stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $276.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 127,098 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 21.72 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Inc accumulated 4,703 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 33,318 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com invested in 11,542 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 17 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 8,857 shares. Icon Advisers has 2,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 6,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Burney stated it has 0.49% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Stifel Fin owns 0.03% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 105,014 shares. Profund Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 3,024 shares. 364,308 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 18,379 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 21,477 are held by Oarsman.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 340,296 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $76.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 611,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 2.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In.