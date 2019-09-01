Newtyn Management Decreased Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake as Share Price Rose; Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $378,708

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 16,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 19,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ISO, Intterra, and Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Better Understand Wildfire Risk for Communities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability owns 301 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 597,350 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Park Avenue Secs has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hanseatic Mgmt invested 1.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,188 shares. Girard Limited stated it has 4,358 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fjarde Ap has 65,375 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 286,100 shares. 11,764 were reported by Profund Ltd Llc. Moreover, Markel Corp has 0.16% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Smithfield owns 443 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1,000 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,935 shares to 675,873 shares, valued at $38.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MXL, EXAS, CPRI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 325,981 shares to 338,486 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).